Leeds United’s downturn in form recently can seemingly be tracked back to one game – their match against Crystal Palace last month.

Indeed, things were going swimmingly at Elland Road under Javi Gracia until Mark Guehi scored a header to level that match in the 45th minute, and it’s been all downhill since then.

Inevitably, there have been rumours and tales of a bust-up during the half-time interval of that match that led to the downfall of the Gracia-era, but according to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, that isn’t the case.

The journalist says that he’s spoken to people who operate in and around the Leeds dressing room, and he’s led to believe that there was no major incident during that game.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Nothing kicked off

Smyth shared what he’s been told.

“We have heard from people who operate in and around the dressing room that nothing majorly kicked off during that Palace game. If there was it will come out at some stage. Someone will drop it in an interview, someone will say it in a book, or whatever. That will come out, it just will,” Smyth said.

It will come out

As Smyth says, if this isn’t a true representation of events, then the truth will eventually come out – it always does.

Of course, any Leeds player or staff member found to be telling stories like this to the press would be in a world of trouble, so we’re unlikely to hear anything juicy for a while, but in a few years’ time, we may get a clearer picture of what happened on that day.

It may well be the case that nothing of note did actually happen, but make no mistake about it, this is a question that won’t go away for a long time as rumours swirl and the ‘no smoke without fire’ view persists.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

