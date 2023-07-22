‘We have been told’: Sky Sports journo shares what he’s now heard about Harry Kane and Saudi Arabia

While Tottenham are battling with interest from Bayern Munich when it comes to Harry Kane, they might have another issue to deal with as well.

Interest in Kane has been prevalent all summer from the Bundesliga giants and there is a genuine worry among Spurs fans that Kane might end up going.

However, it doesn’t seem it’s just Bayern who have an interest in the England skipper.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, there’s also been interest from Saudi Arabia. Speaking live on air today when discussing Kylian Mbappe’s future, the Sky man also revealed that there’s Saudi interest in Kane as well.

“Al-Hilal have also held talks with an intermediary over the possibility of signing Harry Kane from Spurs. I would treat those reports with an element of caution because I don’t think Harry Kane would be interested in moving to Saudi Arabia. But we have been told there has been interest from Al-Hilal,” Solhekol said.

Kane would likely be offered enormous wages in Saudi if a genuine bid did come in. Jordan Henderson is set to sign a deal out there, meaning Kane wouldn’t be the first Englishman to go.

However, with the PL goalscoring record to go for and major trophies in Europe, as Solhekol says, Kane is unlikely to be overly keen on the move to the Middle East.

Mega money needed

So many people would be gutted if Kane even entertained the offer from the Saudi league. However, people can likely rest easy given the figures involved.

Kane would be offered huge wages you’d imagine. But Daniel Levy would smell blood if the Saudi teams do come in and he’d be demanding way north of £100m.

For Tottenham and Levy, it could be the ideal way to get as much money as possible for Kane. But ultimately, it’s a move that would create a lot of negative press for Kane and one which, regardless of cash, might not be worth it.