'We had to suffer': Pundit says it's truly painful to watch 52-year-old manager Spurs want to appoint











Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been discussing Luis Enrique after he was linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Spaniard is reportedly at the top of Fabio Paratici’s list of potential new managers, but Cascarino believes that this would be a wholly uninspiring appointment.

Indeed, the pundit says that the Spaniard is a truly boring manager to watch, stating that he had to suffer covering his Spain team at the World Cup describing their style of play as death by a thousand passes.

Enrique painful to watch

Cascarino gave his verdict on Enrique.

“They have to be really brave on the appointment they make and think outside of the box. When you hear Luis Enrique I was like ‘did you watch Spain play?’ We had to suffer Spain during the World Cup together. Unless he changes the way he wants to play football. They thought one million passes were a goal. For an ex-Barcelona player he didn’t resemble anything Barcelona did,” Cascarino said.

That bad?

Luis Enrique does like to play possession football, but is it really that bad?

Yes, his Spain team could be quite passive at times during the World Cup, but at the same time, they won their game against Costa Rica 7-0, does that really constitute boring football?

Of course, they were outdone by Japan in their final group game and lost to a very hearty Morocco side on penalties, but they weren’t boring to the point of no return at the tournament.

Let’s not forget, his Barcelona team were absolutely brilliant, and if he can bring that style of play to Spurs, the fans would take to him very quickly.

A few bad games at one World Cup shouldn’t define Enrique’s entire career because he’s been quite successful to this point.

