‘We are always together’: Lucas Moura says he’s become best mates with £30m Arsenal player











Arsenal and Tottenham may be the biggest of rivals on the pitch, but away from the pitch, some of their players are actually good mates.

Indeed, you often see Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka having a good time together on England duty, and now it’s emerged that Lucas Moura is actually really good friends with Gabriel Magalhaes.

Speaking to Optus Sports, Lucas shared the details of his friendship with the £30m Arsenal defender, and he says that they’re always together and live very close to one another.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Lucas and Gabriel are best mates

The Spurs star shared how close he is with the Arsenal defender.

“And the rivalries don’t matter? You had Edu and Gabriel at your birthday party last summer, they’re good friends of yours?” Lucas was asked.

“Yes, they are, they are great people. Especially Gabriel, he became a close friend, he lives five minutes from my house so we are always together having a barbecue and playing cards. Even if he plays for a rival he’s still a great friend,” Lucas said.

Rivalry aside

This just goes to show how professional footballers aren’t as obsessed with rivalries these days.

Back in the day, you’d never see a Tottenham and an Arsenal player fraternising off the pitch, but now, these cross-rivalry friendships are quite commonplace.

Perhaps it’s due to the fact footballers all tend to live in the same place now due to rising wages, or maybe it’s because rivalry isn’t as important for players who aren’t locals, but it is not as big of a thing anymore.

Of course, on the pitch, all friendships are forgotten, but away from the pressures of work, it looks like Gabriel and Lucas are as close as they can be.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all