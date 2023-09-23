‘We always talk about Rice and Saka’: Pundit says £27m Arsenal player has been ‘outstanding’ too

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, and the usual suspects are getting all of the praise.

Indeed, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba are earning all sorts of plaudits after Arsenal’s strong start to the season.

However, there have been some unsung heroes in this Arsenal team, and one such player made the difference last week.

Indeed, Leandro Trossard netted the winning goal against Everton last week, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has now given the winger his due praise, describing the Belgian as being ‘outstanding’ this season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Trossard outstanding

Morrison spoke highly of the £27m winger.

“One player in particular I want to mention because we always talk Declan Rice and Saka, but over the last few games, Trossard has been outstanding, would you like to see him get more gametime in the starting XI?” Morrison said.

Brilliant

Trossard may well be one of the most unsung heroes in the Premier League.

The winger isn’t necessarily the first name on the teamsheet at Arsenal, but, at the end of the day, he never lets Spurs down whenever he gets a shot in the team.

Trossard was brilliant at Brighton, and he’s carried that form through to Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli’s injury may well mean that Trossard gets a start against Tottenham this weekend, and it wouldn’t surprise us if he, once again, came up with the goods in a big game for Arsenal on Sunday.

Trossard has proven to be an outstanding signing, that’s for sure.