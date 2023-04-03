Wayne Rooney predicts who's getting top four this season - Newcastle, Tottenham or Liverpool











Wayne Rooney is backing Liverpool to finish in the top-four this season, but feels both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will miss out.

Spurs moved down to fifth in the Premier League table yesterday after Newcastle picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s men currently sit in third place, while Cristian Stellini’s side will get the opportunity to move above them with a win at Goodison Park tonight.

Elsewhere, Liverpool suffered a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp was far from impressed with his side’s display.

Yet, Rooney has a ‘suspicion’ that the Reds will put a run of form together and qualify for the Champions League, at the expense of Newcastle and Tottenham.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Rooney predicts top-four

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Rooney explained why he thinks Liverpool and Manchester United will secure top-four finishes this season.

He said: “The top four? A few weeks ago, there looked a possibility Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title.

“Erik ten Hag’s team fell short, but they could still end up with three trophies, and I’m sure will finish in the top four, then kick on after he buys a few players to strengthen in the summer.

“So Manchester United will be there but I have a suspicion that Liverpool might sneak into it, thanks to the quality of their squad and their experience. They’re capable of going on a run. I see Newcastle, despite the great job Eddie has done, falling just a little short.”

Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It’s a surprise to hear Rooney is backing Liverpool given their struggles so far this season.

Of course, he’s right that Liverpool are more than capable of producing a brilliant run of form. But Klopp’s side could find themselves seven points off the pace if Tottenham win tonight.

Newcastle seem to have all the momentum at the moment, especially after they have navigated their way through a difficult spell.

And while Rooney seems certain that Manchester United will finish in the top-four, their form in the league has been concerning since the League Cup final win over Newcastle.

