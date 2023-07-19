Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s future is up in the air, and Wayne Rooney believes it’s time for him to leave the North London club.

Spurs have begun a new era under Ange Postecoglou. The Aussie has brought an exciting brand of football back to the club, and we’re sure he’d love to see Kane lead his Tottenham line for years to come.

However, the England captain has less than 12 months left on his contract, and there’s a big chance he could leave. Rooney tells The Athletic it’s time for Kane to move on.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney thinks Harry Kane should leave Tottenham

Wayne Rooney is one of the best strikers England has ever seen.

The Englishman was a hero for Manchester United during his time there, and he was England’s record goalscorer too until Harry Kane surpassed him not too long ago.

However, Rooney’s career is still far more impressive than Kane’s because of the number of trophies he has won.

We’re sure the Tottenham man would love to get his hands on some silverware before he calls it a day, but the chances of that happening at Spurs look very slim.

That’s why Rooney thinks he should leave the club this summer.

He said: “I thought it was time to go last season and he stayed. Harry’s probably feeling that and knows there are trophies out there for him to win.

“He has done everything he can for that to try and be at Tottenham. Now probably is right for him to move on and it looks like ready for that as well, but we know Tottenham can be quite difficult at times.”

Rooney also added that Kane would be the ‘ideal player’ for Manchester United before joking that it feels like he has been ‘held as a prisoner’ by Daniel Levy at Tottenham.

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

TBR View:

Almost everyone not associated with Tottenham believes Kane should leave the club.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. He has been incredible over the years for Spurs, but he has nothing to show for it apart from a few individual accolades.

Kane will be 30 soon, which means his next move will be the last big one of his career. If he decides to stay and sign a new deal at Spurs now, he will likely end his career there.

That’s great from Tottenham’s point of view, but it really would be a shame to see Kane retire with zero trophies won in his professional career.