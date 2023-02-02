'Watch out': Nunez shares what he's been doing to help him explode at Liverpool











Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has told fans and rivals to “watch out” as he looks to improve following a tricky start to life at Anfield.

The 23-year-old, speaking to Sky Sports, also revealed he’s taking English lessons to help him communicate better with his teammates.

Nunez hoped that he’d be able to “understand everything” in a “minimum” of 18 or so months.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds from Benfica last summer for a reported initial £64million plus add-ons.

However, Nunez has had a somewhat mixed time in his maiden season on Merseyside.

The Reds attacker served a three-match ban after earning a red card in only his second league game for Liverpool.

Nunez has also missed a few games due to injury, while on the pitch, he has delighted and baffled in equal measure.

He has shown some dazzling glimpses of quality, but at times, his finishing has come under major scrutiny.

‘Nunez, explosively athletic and thrillingly unpredictable, is Liverpool’s agent of chaos,’ wrote Sky Sports.

The player told the outlet that he feels he has settled in and adapted to the football, as well as the weather.

Nunez lauded his Liverpool teammates for helping him settle at Anfield and explained how he plans to kick on.

“I think after those first few months of adaption, things began improving,” he said. “I feel at home. I feel happy.

“When I come in, I look forward to training because, luckily, I have people here who speak Spanish.

“They have supported me really well and they are still supporting me today.

“That’s what we are here to do. We are a team. If we can help each other, that’s a good thing.

“My teammates who speak Spanish are always translating because I still don’t understand a lot of things!

“But watch out, because I am taking English classes!

“I hope that, in a year and a half, minimum, I will be able to understand everything.”

Things will get better for Nunez and Liverpool – TBR View

It’s not been easy for Nunez, joining a Liverpool side in the midst of arguably the toughest spell in Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club.

However, he seems to be on the right track. As Nunez becomes more settled and gets to grips with the English game, he’ll get better and better.

After all, it’s not like chances aren’t coming his way at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

As per Sky Sports, ‘his average of 5.59 shots per 90 minutes is… one of the highest in Premier League history, behind only Daniel Sturridge, Thierry Henry, (Luis) Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and Wayne Rooney.’

Liverpool have bounced back from worse. Hopefully they’ll finish the season on a high, regroup and rebuild in the summer, and then get back to the heights they know they can hit.