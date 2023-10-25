‘Wasn’t a great game’: Ian Wright not impressed by £30m Arsenal player’s display vs Sevilla

Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1 on Tuesday evening to move one step closer to qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Gunners looked solid in Seville, as the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli took centre stage.

However, one player seemingly wasn’t at his best on the evening – Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has come in for a bit of criticism as of late after a few underwhelming performances for Arsenal, and that continued on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright even noted Odegaard’s underperformance, stating that he was stifled in his midfield battle with Boubakary Soumare.

Photo by Maja Hitij – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Wright not impressed by Odegaard

The pundit gave his verdict on the £30m player.

“It was great, but what was really good was when you look. Again, it wasn’t a great game for our captain, he was thinking he would get the space in the midfield to turn and do a bit, but it was Jorginho to be honest and Declan Rice,” Wright said.

“I have to say Boubakary Soumare on loan from Leicester was really good, he really stifled out Martin Odegaard.”

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Odegaard needs to step up

Perhaps it’s due to the disappointment of the international break with Norway, but Odegaard really hasn’t looked himself in the past two games.

Of course, it’s just a small blip in what has otherwise been an impeccable 12-month spell for the Arsenal captain, but it has to be said that we’d like to see some sort of improvement in the coming weeks.

Odegaard can be Arsenal’s most important player when he’s firing on all cylinders, and if Arsenal are to win the Premier League this season, he’ll have to be at his very best for the majority of this campaign.