‘Was pulling my hair out’: Pundit says Postecoglou should be threatening to fine Spurs player after Saturday

Ben Foster has suggested that he was pulling his hair out watching Richarlison play for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, insisting that he would be tempted to fine the striker after the win at Bournemouth.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after Ange Postecoglou’s men temporarily went to the top of the Premier League table with a win at the Vitality Stadium.

It proved to be another frustrating day for Richarlison. The Brazilian is still waiting for his first goal of the new Premier League season. And he is yet to silence those who question whether he is good enough to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

It did appear that Richarlison let his frustration get the better of him shortly before he was taking off. The 26-year-old lost possession just inside the Bournemouth half. And he reacted by tripping up the opponent when he had absolutely no chance of winning the ball back.

Foster hits out at Richarlison after Tottenham win

He was replaced shortly after. It is not clear whether the caution prompted Ange Postecoglou to make the change. But Foster claimed that he was furious with the forward, and thinks Postecoglou should make an example of him.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

“I was pulling my hair out watching him on Saturday. Honestly, Saturday morning, I was pulling my hair out. I’m thinking you’re stropping around the place, you’re getting a yellow card,” he told his YouTube channel.

“He’s just got a silly yellow card, right. It’s about the 55th minute. If I was manager of Tottenham, I would sit him down with all the other lads and I would go: ‘right, if any of you get a yellow card for doing something so stupid and petulant as that, you will be getting fined’.”

It is a surprise that Richarlison has taken a little while to find his form this season. He appears to be the kind of player who thrives when he has critics and doubters to silence.

He has certainly taken a fair bit of flak since he arrived in the Premier League. Some of it has been unfair. And that tends to fuel Richarlison.

However, some of it has needed to be said. Of course, no single player would have been able to fill the void Kane left behind. But Richarlison has done little to silence the suggestion that Tottenham need more attacking quality to come in before the transfer window shuts.