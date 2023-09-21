Arsenal currently have a positive goalkeeping conundrum as they can’t quite figure out whether or not David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale should be their number one.

Arsenal are, somehow, spoilt for choice when it comes to goalkeepers at the moment, but cast your mind back a few years, and you’ll remember that the number one spot was a perennial problem position for Arsenal.

Post Jens Lehmann, Arsenal really struggled to find a quality number one, but they thought they had found a solution in Wojciech Szczęsny in the early 2010s.

However, Szczęsny, wouldn’t last at Arsenal, eventually leaving for Roma before joining Juventus where he has since been hailed as a ‘world class’ goalkeeper.

Szczęsny, these days, is seen as a quality goalkeeper, but according to Rio Ferdinand, speaking on Filthy Fellas, the Poland international was actually poor during his time at Arsenal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Szczęsny was poor

Ferdinand gave his verdict on the 33-year-old while taking part in an Arsenal vs Manchester United legends draft.

“Who do you have Sczceszny? What about Petr Cech man? I think Sczceszny at Arsenal was poor. When he went to Juventus he was top, and he went there as a number two,” Ferdinand said.

Harsh

Szczęsny wasn’t exactly amazing at Arsenal, but to call him poor is very harsh.

There’s a reason Roma came in for Szczęsny, he showed all sorts of promise at the Emirates, and while he may have been a bit to eccentric at times, he wasn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination.

Of course, he’s improved massively since and is now Juventus’ number one, but we can’t help but think that Ferdinand is looking back on this one a bit too harshly in hindsight.

Szczęsny won’t go down as an Arsenal legend, but he will be remembered fondly by a certain section of the fanbase, that’s for sure.