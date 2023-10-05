Ward-Prowse says West Ham player yet to make full PL debut’s horrible to face in training

James Ward-Prowse has admitted that Mohammed Kudus is horrible to play against in training, but insisted that he is going to bring a lot to the West Ham team.

Ward-Prowse was speaking to TNT Sports as he reflected on his own start to life at the London Stadium following his summer switch to the Irons.

David Moyes has taken his time with Mohammed Kudus after his move from Ajax in the most recent window. It appeared to be an exciting statement from West Ham. But he has been more of a peripheral figure in the Premier League so far.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Kudus showed a glimpse of what he can do by scoring in their win in their opening game of the Europa League group-stages.

James Ward-Prowse lauds Mohammed Kudus

Of course, West Ham fans are very excited about what Kudus could do once he settles in in England. And James Ward-Prowse has shared an exciting assessment of the Ghanaian’s abilities.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

“Horrible to play against. He’s so tricky, so strong, so quick and direct,” he told TNT Sports.

“Really pleased for him to get his two goals in the first game in the Europa League. I think he’s settling in really well. And I think he’s got a lot of exciting things to offer this club.”

West Ham enjoyed brilliant summer window

It has been a brilliant start to the season for West Ham. Many would have expected them to potentially struggle after selling their talisman in the summer.

However, the Hammers have done brilliantly to seemingly move forward. Ward-Prowse has been an outstanding signing. And he has been joined in the middle of the park by Edson Alvarez.

Kudus is yet to really show what he will do for West Ham. But he has definitely whet the appetite with the glimpses he has shown so far.

And when you consider his record for Ajax – 27 goals in 87 games in all competitions – there is undoubtedly some huge potential. He can play as a central midfielder or a striker. And given he has only recently turned 23, there is no doubt that he has the talent to improve considerably in the coming years.