Moises Caicedo is one of the central figures in this summer transfer window.

It would be an understatement to say that the Ecuadorian is a wanted man. He’s been courted by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal this summer, and it looks like he could well be set for a summer move.

With Fabinho seemingly set to leave Anfield this summer, the Reds could really do with a player like Caicedo as his replacement.

However, unfortunately, this won’t be an easy deal for the Reds to do due to the presence of Chelsea in this race.

Indeed, speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Dharmesh Sheth shared an update on Caicedo, and it doesn’t make for great reading for Liverpool.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Caicedo wants Chelsea move

Sheth shared what he knows about the Brighton star.

“Moises Caicedo has always been floating around and linked with Liverpool, but it just seems that Chelsea are really really pushing to sign him and it seems that Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea because we understand that personal terms are not going to be a problem there,” Sheth said.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Make a move

Caicedo may have his heart set on a Chelsea move, but we can’t help but feel that Liverpool should make one final charge for the player.

Caicedo would be so perfect for the Reds, and it’s worth trying to convince him to change his mind here.

Let’s be real, Liverpool do have more to offer Caicedo than Chelsea do at the moment as they’ve had more recent success and are in Europe next season, but, as ever, money does talk in this game, and Chelsea’s wage structure is much more flexible than Liverpool’s.

It will be tough, but it’s worth Liverpool making one more push for this move.