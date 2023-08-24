All of a sudden, Tottenham appear to be spoilt for choice in terms of striker options.

Indeed, it has been reported that both Jonathan David and Brennan Johnson want to join Tottenham, and it would appear as though they’re not the only strikers who want to head to Tottenham.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Gift Orban is another player who wants to sign for Tottenham this summer.

The £25m forward has been strongly linked to Spurs as of late, and Jacobs is led to believe that he wants to head to north London.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Orban wants the move

Jacobs shared what he knows about Orban.

“I think Gift Orban is there, but price is going to be the big determiner, he’s only 21 years of age. Fulham and Lille are the other clubs circiling. Orban wants the move, but it’s just a case of whether he’s worth that £25m, but the Tottenham interest is very real there. There’s a fair amount of buzz and excitement around the season he’s just had, but he’s not played in one of the top five leagues last season, with repsect to Gent. Orban is a possibility for Tottenham, but they’ve been reticent to pay the fee,” Jacobs said.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Riskiest option

It looks like Tottenham have three genuine striker options heading into the final week of this transfer window, and, sadly, Orban is the riskiest of the bunch.

Jonathan David has been doing the business in France for years now, while Brennan Johnson is Premier League proven,

Meanwhile, Orban has just one good season to his name, and that came in the Belgian League – hardly the highest standard world football has to offer.

This would be a massive risk, and, in all honesty, it’s probably not a risk Spurs can afford to take right now.