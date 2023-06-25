Moises Caicedo is set to pick Chelsea ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal as talks continue over his future.

The Ecuadorian star has a number of clubs looking at signing him after coming close to joining Arsenal in the January window.

Reports surfaced last night to suggest that Caicedo is now a major target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking at other options after becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign Mason Mount.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there is only one club on Caicedo’s mind right now.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Moises Caicedo wants Chelsea move

Speaking on his YouTube channel last night, Romano was discussing all things football and got onto the subject of Mount and Caicedo.

And while he touched on United being keen on Caicedo, Romano revealed that it is Chelsea who hold the aces, with personal terms already being agreed.

“At the moment the situation is that Chelsea wants Caicedo and Caicedo wants Chelsea,” Romano said.

“He’s already agreed personal terms with Chelsea. So the feeling is that Caicedo will pick Chelsea as his priority. Nothing has changed. Let’s see if Manchester United will attack the situation or not but Chelsea are expected to get this one done.”

Brighton are expected to pocket around £80m if and when they decide to sell Caicedo. They rejected close to £90m from Arsenal in January.

A long way to run

We’ve seen stories about Caicedo ever since January and now it looks like we are in the same sort of situation again.

Clearly, Caicedo is going to get himself a move to a top club. Brighton are going to get a nice chunk of money while the midfielder will get the chance to test himself further up the pyramid.

Of course, news of Chelsea being his preference will annoy Manchester United.

As for Arsenal, it looks like they’ve completely distanced themselves from this one now, leaving Chelsea with a free run.