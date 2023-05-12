‘Want to make sure’: Liverpool are seeing if they can get 23-year-old before signing anyone else - journalist











Liverpool are waiting to hear back about whether or not they’ll be able to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer before going and signing anyone else.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey shared what he knows about Liverpool and Tchouameni.

As we know, the Reds are huge fans of the Real Madrid midfielder. They tried, and failed, to sign him from Monaco last summer, but after a frustrating season in Spain, the Reds are hoping he could, once again, be on the market.

According to Bailey, Liverpool don’t want to go and waste any money only to find out they could have signed Tchouameni later in the window, so they’re exploring this avenue before making any other signings.

Tchouameni is Liverpool’s priority

Bailey shared what he knows about the Reds and the Real Madrid midfielder.

“Yes, they are. This isn’t a case of Tchouameni being available, it’s a case of if you don’t ask you don’t get. Liverpool love him, they almost got him, but the lure of the Bernabeu is too much. Liverpool are making it known to Real and the player himself that if he wants to come to England they’re here and they still like him and still rate him,” Bailey said

“Real don’t want to let him go, but Liverpool have let Real know they would like him if he is available.”

“It’s a player they’re trying to sign. They spent a lot of time on him last summer, it’s a player they love. They don’t want to spend all of this money and then have it come out that they could have had Tchouameni, they want to make sure this avenue isn’t open and they will move on. It’s a player they will keep tracking for years to come.”

Don’t ask, don’t get

As Bailey says, this isn’t a concrete proposal from Liverpool for Tchouameni, it’s more of a ‘don’t ask, don’t get’ situation.

The Frenchman is someone Liverpool would love to have, and as the journalist says, they would kick themselves if they weren’t primed and ready to sign him when he came onto the market.

This one probably won’t come to fruition, but there really is no harm in Liverpool asking the question here.

As Bailey says though, Tchouameni is a player Liverpool will track for years to come, so don’t be shocked if he ends up at Anfield one day.

