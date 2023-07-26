‘Want to be fast’: Liverpool about to make £45m bid for ‘incredible’ player, want deal done – Romano

Liverpool are in a hurry to sign Romeo Lavia and they want this deal done as soon as possible.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a £45m bid for the Belgian is about to go in, and the Reds want this one tied up sooner rather than later.

As Romano says Chelsea are lurking in the background here, and when the Blues are in a transfer race, you are never safe.

As we’ve seen before Todd Boehly is not scared of making blockbuster eleventh hour bids for players he wants, and it’s fair to say that Lavia fits into that category.

Chelsea actually bid big-money for Lavia this time last year just weeks after he joined Southampton, and after missing out last summer, it’s easy to imagine they won’t want to suffer the same fate this time around.

Liverpool are in a rush to get this deal done, but the good news is that the Reds often do their best transfer business when pushed for time.

They signed Luis Diaz in a scramble after it looked like the winger was on his way to Tottenham, while they made their move for Dominik Szoboszlai just one day before his release clause expired.

If Chelsea are indeed breathing down Liverpool’s necks here, the Reds may kick into gear and get this deal over the line in their typical no-nonsese fashion as soon as possible.

This second bid is about to go in at £45m, and while Southampton were initially looking for £50m, don’t be too shocked if they do decide to take the bait here.

This is a situation that is going to develop very quickly, so keep an eye out for further updates on the ‘incredible’ player.