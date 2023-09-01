Follow us on

'Waiting in the background': Spurs could sneakily sign £13m player on deadline day – journalist
'Waiting in the background': Spurs could sneakily sign £13m player on deadline day – journalist

Tottenham have plenty of work to do heading into deadline day.

Of course, most of the focus is on attacking incomings such as Brennan Johnson, but defensive additions are also important at this point.

Indeed, Spurs’ defence was shocking last season, and, so far, they’ve only signed Micky Van de Ven in that area.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham are still waiting in the background in the race for Tosin Adarabioyo before the deadline.

Spurs lurking

Jones shared what he knows about the £13m defender.

“Will Eric Dier leave? He wants to see out the final year of his contract rather than go anywhere. Fulham could still come in for Eric Dier on deadline day. Tosin hasn’t left Fulham yet, Monaco are in for him and Tottenham have been waiting in the background on that one,” Jones said.

Got to go

Tosin hasn’t left Fulham yet, but it looks as though it’s a matter of time before he does.

He’s not been training with the squad lately, he’s not signing a new contract and he clearly wants a move.

Of course, as Jones says, Monaco are in for Tosin, but if that deal hits a snag at any point today, don’t be shocked if Tottenham sneak and re-ignite this deal.

