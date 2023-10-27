Virgil van Dijk thinks £16m Liverpool player was on fire against Toulouse last night

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk thinks Wataru Endo was on fire for the Reds in their win over Toulouse in the Europa League last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men beat the French side 5-1 in what was mostly a one-sided affair. Multiple Liverpool players had an excellent game, but special praise goes out to Endo, whose performance was branded by his manager as ‘absolutely insane‘.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes when Liverpool took on Toulouse last night, and Wataru Endo was given a start in the middle of the park.

The Japan international joined the Reds from Stuttgart in the summer in a £16.2 million deal (BBC).

Many saw him as a panic buy at the time because Liverpool moved in for him right after they were rejected by both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, Endo was brought in as a squad player, and he’s doing that job perfectly.

The 30-year-old started in the middle of the park last night and he was brilliant. He was good on the ball, solid without it, and as an icing on the cake, he scored his first-ever goal for the club – a brilliant header.

Endo took to Instagram to celebrate the win last night and Virgil van Dijk replied with a bunch of fire emojis, suggesting that the midfielder was on fire against Toulouse.

Here’s how a few others reacted to his post…

Endo is the ideal squad player

Wataru Endo was never going to be the first choice at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is a very good player, but he’s just not quite on the same level as players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and even Ryan Gravenberch.

However, he doesn’t seem to be the sort to complain about game time, and he possesses enough quality to step in and perform whenever he is required.

As far as squad players go, Endo checks all the boxes.