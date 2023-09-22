Virgil van Dijk posts wordless reaction after seeing Ben Doak play for Liverpool last night

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handed young Ben Doak his first-ever senior start yesterday, and Virgil van Dijk seems impressed.

The Reds kicked off their Europa League campaign with a win over LASK in Austria. Goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah sealed the win in what was a fairly difficult game for the most part.

Doak played for an hour yesterday.

Virgil van Dijk reacts after Ben Doak makes his full Liverpool debut

Ben Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer transfer window last year.

The Scot is still only 17 years old. Not many players of his age are anywhere near the first team, but Doak is a fantastic talent, and Klopp sees huge potential in him.

The German decided to hand Doak his full debut against LASK. He had made six substitute appearances for Liverpool before yesterday, but the game in Austria is his biggest one yet.

Doak started on the right wing and had a difficult game in the first half, much like many of his teammates. Klopp gave him until an hour before taking him off.

The teenager definitely held his own during his time on the pitch, but you can tell he’s still very raw and there’s a lot of room for improvement.

However, the youngster deserves praise for his performance, and Virgil van Dijk reacted to his Instagram post yesterday with an emoji of a tornado, suggesting he was impressed by the speedster.

Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah also reacted to his post with emojis.

