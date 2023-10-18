Virgil van Dijk left seriously impressed with 22-year-old Tottenham player during international break

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has sent Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven a message on social media after his latest display for the Netherlands.

Van de Ven made his international debut last week as he came on as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat to France.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an exceptional start to life at Tottenham and excelled at centre-back alongside Cristian Romero.

He earned his second cap on Monday night as he came off the bench for the final 20 minutes as Holland picked up a vital 1-0 win over Greece.

Van Dijk netted the winner on the night as he converted a late penalty to take Ronald Koeman’s men a step closer to qualifying for next year’s Euros.

And the Liverpool star has sent Van de Ven a message on social media following a crucial victory.

Van Dijk sends message to Van de Ven

Van de Ven took to Instagram yesterday to express his delight after Holland beat Greece.

He wrote: “Crucial step towards our goal!”

And Van Dijk left a couple of emojis beneath the post.

It will be intriguing to see if Van de Ven can force his way into the Dutch side ahead of next year’s euros.

The young defender has adjusted to Premier League football with ease and has arguably been one of the best centre-backs in the league so far this season.

Of course, he faces a stern task when it comes to breaking into Koeman’s side as Nathan Ake currently partners Van Dijk in central defence.

But if he continues on his current trajectory, it’s difficult to see him being overlooked for a place in the side alongside Van Dijk.

Spurs seem to have picked up a real gem and the Dutchman has helped to transform Tottenham’s backline.