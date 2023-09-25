Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz both loved the same Liverpool player’s performance v West Ham yesterday

Liverpool stormed to another Premier League win yesterday as they showed their class to see off West Ham at Anfield.

The Reds were level after Jarrad Bowen had equalised for the Hammers. But goals from Darwin Nunez and then Diogo Jota sealed the deal for the in-form home side.

Of course, there was plenty to like about the performance from Liverpool, including the performance of new midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. And over on Instagram, a couple of teammates showed him some love as well.

Van Dijk and Diaz seriously impressed with Alexis Mac Allister v West Ham

In what’s one of the common occurrences in modern football after a win now, Mac Allister took to Instagram to celebrate the win, posting his own message about the victory.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Great teamwork today at Anfield. Happy about my first assist for the club. We notch up another victory,” Mac Allister wrote.

And down in the comments, teammates Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk were right on hand to send the now typical emoji based reaction to their teammate.

CR@Alexmacallster (META 2023) – replies to Alexis Mac Allister Insta

Mac Allister had one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt yesterday and provided a lovely assist as well.

Liverpool fans will now be hoping he kicks on further and shows his class for the rest of the season.

A brilliant signing

Alexis Mac Allister was always going to be a good signing for Liverpool and it seems he’s just starting to kick into full gear now.

After a rocky start in a Reds shirt, there’s plenty to now like about the performances from the World Cup winner.

Clearly, his teammates are loving playing with him as well and it’s no surprise to see them over on socials showing their love towards him.