Vinicius Junior sends message to Gabriel Jesus on Instagram after he made Arsenal comeback today











Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has now sent three-words to Gabriel Jesus on Instagram after the striker made his long-awaited comeback for Arsenal today.

Mikel Arteta’s men were exceptional at Craven Cottage on Sunday as they picked up a 3-0 win. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet in the first-half thanks to a hat-trick of assists from Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners eventually cruised to a comfortable win in west London in what looked like a really difficult test on paper.

Arteta will be delighted after such an assured performance against Marco Silva’s men and he also received a massive boost today as Jesus returned to action.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for nearly four months after picking up a knee injury at the World Cup with Brazil.

And his international teammate, Vinicius, was absolutely delighted to see him back in action today.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior sends message to Jesus

Jesus took to Instagram after making his Arsenal comeback and expressed his delight at picking up another three points.

He wrote: “So happy to be back. And feels like I never left… What a win from this group! Let’s go, Gunners!”

And Vinicius responded beneath the post: “Happy as hell,” alongside three heart eyes emojis.

Jesus’ return is a massive boost for Arsenal and will only strengthen their belief that they can go on and win the title.

Arteta’s men have performed well in his absence and maintained their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Trossard has stepped up recently, while Eddie Nketiah provided goals for Arsenal in the weeks that followed Jesus’ injury.

Arteta now has a wealth of options to choose from up-front and that will be crucial towards the end of the season.

