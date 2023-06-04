'Villa might be': Pundit thinks Unai Emery could offer 'interesting' move to 'fantastic' £20m Chelsea player











Robbie Earle believes that Aston Villa might be the kind of club Christian Pulisic could succeed at amid doubts over his future at Chelsea this summer.

Earle was speaking on NBC Sports’ The 2 Robbies podcast as the transfer window starts to properly get up and running.

Chelsea, of course, are going to be one of the sides to watch this summer. But there are surely going to be more outgoings than incomings. And one of those who will surely move on is Christian Pulisic.

Earle thinks Aston Villa could target Christian Pulisic

The American made just eight Premier League starts this past season. ESPN reports that Chelsea are willing to let the 24-year-old leave for just £20 million amid interest from Juventus. Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly been made aware of his price-tag.

Earle was asked about where Pulisic could end up after such a disappointing time in the Premier League so far. And he suggested that he may be a player Unai Emery takes a look at.

“I think there’s a couple of places where could go and play, which is important,” he told The 2 Robbies. “It depends how big a drop-off he may feel. I think there’s clubs who would be certainly into him. Everton would be an interesting club, Fulham would be an interesting club, Aston Villa might be an interesting place.”

Aston Villa fans may feel that Earle is doing them a disservice mentioning them as a side who may have a place for Pulisic. Chelsea, of course, finished some way behind the Villans in the table this past year. They also finished below Fulham.

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa. They are going to be playing in Europe next year. And they have the potential to kick on further.

Pulisic has previously shown that he is a ‘fantastic‘ talent. He was extremely exciting during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

And Villa may feel that spending £20 million to bring him to the club is a gamble worth taking. However, based on his time with the Blues, their supporters may be hoping that the club have their sights set even higher.