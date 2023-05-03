Video: What Aubameyang did while North London Forever was playing ahead of Arsenal win over Chelsea











A video has surfaced on Twitter showing what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did when Arsenal played the tune “North London Forever”.

Arsenal played Chelsea on Tuesday night and managed to beat the Blues 3-1 at the Emirates. It meant that the Gunners maintained their battle for the title. Meanwhile Chelsea are 12th.

It has been a fantastic season for the Gunners. Despite this, all eyes were looking at Aubameyang at the start of the match.

This was due to the fact that the striker used to be captain of Arsenal. He ended on bad terms with the club and it was his first start for the Blues in the Premier League since January.

Video shows Aubameyang react to Arsenal tune

This was the first time the striker had returned to the Gunners since leaving the North London club. Despite it not ending like many would have wanted, he still contributed a lot to the club.

The Twitter video, posted by Football Daily, shows the forward reacting to the tune “North London Forever”. It perhaps got a reaction that many were not expecting.

You can see that the forward reacted somewhat emotionally to the crowd singing along to the tune. It looked like he missed the club. Perhaps he regrets how he left Arsenal.

Of course it was going to be emotional for the player. He managed to score 92 goals whilst at the club and he was a key player for the Gunners.

Sadly he has not been able to replicate this form whilst at Chelsea and this has been something that the Blues have desperately needed.

Interim manager Frank Lampard has not been able to pick up a win since joining the club. It will have tarnished his reputation massively.

