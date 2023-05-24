Video: Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur continuing recovery from ACL injury











Tottenham have massively missed the injured Rodrigo Bentancur but a video of his recovery could suggest his return is a lot sooner than expected.

Bentancur was injured all the way back in February. The Tottenham player had to undergo ACL surgery. It has been reported that he is not due to return until November.

The Uruguayan international is a key player for Spurs. He has been rated highly by fans of the club ever since he signed for £21.5million.

Nevertheless, Bentancur seems to be making good progress on his road back from injury.

Video shows recovery of Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham fans will surely be buzzing to see more positive rehabilitation footage of Bentancur today. He looks to be progressing very well.

The video, posted by Wattbike on Twitter, showed three of Spurs’ medical staff around the 25 year-old Uruguayan international.

The video featured the caption: “Rodrigo Bentancur getting real-time feedback on his recovery progress with the Wattbike”.

Footage showed Bentancur on an exercise bike and able to ride it at a fairly decent pace. This would suggest that they are trying to get some strength back in his legs.

It is a very positive sign to see him back in the gym and doing something that would take a lot of work for where his injury occurred.

With the season nearly over, the club will be hoping that Bentancur’s recovery continues to go well. Hopefully he can be back sooner than November.

