Arsenal are putting in the work in Germany ahead of the new season, and a brilliant goal from Reiss Nelson in training really impressed Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners finished last season in second, five points behind the champions, Manchester City. Their dream will be to overturn that deficit next term, and they will have to work hard to achieve that.

Arteta is putting his players through the paces in the Adidas HQ in Germany, and Nelson did something in a training game that the Arsenal boss really liked.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta impressed by Reiss Nelson’s solo goal in Arsenal training

Arsenal scored some beautiful goals last season, but the most memorable of them all has to be Reiss Nelson‘s last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

The Englishman barely ever started, but he consistently impressed off the bench. His performance against the Cherries as a substitute was absolutely sensational, and that probably convinced Arteta to keep hold of him.

After a lot of negotiations behind the scenes, Nelson agreed a new long-term contract at Arsenal and it was made official last week.

He is hoping to have a fine season, and a video published by Arsenal’s Twitter handle shows he’s putting in the work to impress his boss.

Nelson is seen picking up the ball on the other side of the pitch, dribbling past three players and leaving Gabriel Jesus on the floor before firing home an excellent strike with his weaker foot.

Arteta was right next to the goal and he absolutely loved it. Watch the goal and the Spaniard’s reaction below.

TBR View:

This could be a huge season for Reiss Nelson at Arsenal.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘special talent’ by Mikel Arteta (BT Sport), has all the skills needed to deliver at the top level, but he just needs to find the right consistency.

That will come as he plays more games, and the fact that Arsenal have convinced him to sign a new deal shows Arteta is willing to give him those opportunities.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Nelson can have for Arsenal next season.