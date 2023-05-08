Video shows Ryan Mason's surprise reaction to Harry Kane goal v Palace











Tottenham manager Ryan Mason is doing his best to not be the same as Antonio Conte, in every single way it seems.

Mason has so far portayed a calmer character on the Spurs touchline, albeit he is still looking like a man who demands the very best from his players on the field.

But unlike Conte, Mason seems to be reserved in most of his reactions to situations. While Conte was known for gesticulating about every decision, misplaced pass, or goal, Mason seems more measured.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In fact, looking at the latest ‘Dugout Cam‘ footage released by Tottenham, Mason is quite the opposite of Conte when it comes to celebrating goals.

After seeing Harry Kane head in Pedro Porro’s cross, Mason delivers quite the odd reaction. Rather than celebrating, the interim Spurs boss seems to turn around, shake his head, and head back to the bench. There is a little handshake with a Spurs coach, but in the main, Mason seems a tad annoyed.

As he sits down, he seems to point something out to his coaching staff about the goal. Quite what, we don’t know.

TBR’s View: Mason driving standards at Tottenham

It’s probably a good thing that Mason isn’t like Conte. Tottenham’s players had seen enough of that and needed something fresh.

It’s clear that Mason has his own ideas, standards, and ways of working that he wants his players to adhere to.

Obviously, there was something about Kane’s goal that irked him. Maybe he’d spoken about getting it into those areas and simply thought it proved his point? Whatever it was, it was clear it was on his mind.

Ryan Mason is doing well as Tottenham boss again. And while he probably won’t get the permanent job, he’s set himself up nicely for a role elsewhere.