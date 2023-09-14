Video: ‘Outrageous’ Liverpool player not spotted in training ahead of Wolves clash

Sky Sports News have reported on the players involved in training at Liverpool today and one very important player was missing.

The international break is over and Liverpool players are now returning to training ahead of their game on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team face Wolves in the early kick-off and the manager will want his best players available. They have 10 points from an available 12 and will want to continue their good form.

Sadly, it looks like key player Trent Alexander-Arnold could be a doubt for the Premier League match as he was not spotted in training.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold not in training today

Liverpool made some good signings this summer transfer window but one thing they did not do is buy cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Players at the club like Joe Gomez can play there but they do not possess the attacking quality that Alexander-Arnold has.

Sky Sports News reported the latest as they showed a video of the Liverpool players in training. With the video, via Football Daily, it was reported that Alexander-Arnold was one of the players ‘not spotted in Liverpool training this morning’.

The ‘outrageous‘ defender is no doubt key for Liverpool, so this news will be something that Liverpool fans will dread to hear.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The right-back was selected for the England squad but pulled out due to an injury and it now looks like that injury may be more serious than thought.

This will no doubt be a worry for Jurgen Klopp as the 24 year-old is both a key player for Liverpool in both attack and defence. Hopefully he will be raring to go on the weekend.