Video of Jorginho mocking Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium resurfaces











Arsenal completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea last night and now, a video of the Italian at the Emirates from December 2019 has resurfaced on social media.

The Gunners have signed quite a few players from the Blues in recent years. Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian all faced significant criticism during their time at the Emirates, and there is fear that Jorginho could follow a similar path.

A video from over three years ago, right after Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates, is everywhere on social media now, and we’re sure Gunners supporters will not like it.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli back in the summer of 2018, and he has been a hugely important player for them over the years.

The Italian won a lot as a Blue, including the Champions League and the Europa League, and although he hasn’t quite been at his best this season, there’s no debating that he has been a fine servant for them.

Jorginho’s quality on the pitch isn’t the only thing Chelsea fans adored – they loved his banter off it too.

Back in 2019, after Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal in a game where Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored for the Blues, the duo decided to mock the Gunners after full-time.

In a video uploaded by Chelsea at the time on Twitter, Jorginho can be heard singing: “London is Blue!”

Watch it below!

TBR View:

Well, there’s nothing Jorginho can do about that now, is there?

Arsenal fans will surely not appreciate his singing at the Emirates, but if the Italian can help them win the Premier League this season, the video will be forgotten.

Jorginho is a hugely experienced player. He knows the Premier League well, he fits Arteta’s system nicely and although he is 31, he still has a lot to offer.

Arsenal fans’ frustrations are understandable, but as a backup, the Italian really is an excellent signing.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

