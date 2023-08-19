Video: Mohamed Salah’s first words to Liverpool newcomer Wataru Endo, including an apology

Liverpool announced the signing of Wataru Endo this week and footage showed Mohammed Salah’s first words to the player and it included an apology.

Liverpool were crying out for a defensive midfielder. Despite Endo not being their first choice, Jurgen Klopp is no doubt happy they have finally signed someone in that position.

With the season underway, it was crucial to find someone in that position as soon as possible. We saw in the first game how a defensive-minded midfielder was definitely needed.

It will be very interesting to see if the former Stuttgart midfielder comes into the team straight away or whether he has to bide his time.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Video shows Salah welcoming Endo to Liverpool

It is always great to see behind the scenes footage at football clubs and this video of Salah speaking to Endo for the first time is definitely good to see.

In the video, posted by the Liverpool account on social media, Salah introduced himself to Endo. He said: “How are you, good to see you. Everything good?” Following a little conversation, Salah said: “It’s good, it’s good, the weather today is really good, but it’s going to be cold.” In typical Salah fashion, he then apologised to the medical team who were working with Endo at the time for interrupting what they were doing with the player.

Salah said: “Sorry doc”, and ended his conversation with Endo by saying: “Good luck Endo, see you tomorrow, great to see you.”

It is great to see these sorts of interactions and also the respectfulness from Salah for technically disrupting a meeting with Endo and the doctor.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It will no doubt be exciting to see the new signing make his first appearance. The game this weekend may come too soon but he will surely be involved soon.

It is good to see Salah welcoming straight away. Endo now gets to play in the Premier League and no doubt he will be very excited by the move.