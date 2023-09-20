Video: ‘Fantastic’ Crystal Palace player produces hilarious one liner after seeing EAFC 24 rating

Crystal Palace players were shown their ratings for new football game EAFC 24 and one player produced a hilarious response.

Crystal Palace’s season last campaign was definitely an emotional rollercoaster as the club had some very bad patches but ended well and finished in 11th.

Some of the Crystal Palace players would have expected big upgrades, whilst others, including Will Hughes, don’t seem to be too bothered.

The South London club posted a video on social media showing the reaction of the players and the one-liner response from Hughes was no doubt the best of the lot.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Will Hughes’ hilarious response to EAFC 24 rating

The player is one who team mates, fans and manager Roy Hodgson enjoy to have at Crystal Palace. He is a solid midfielder.

No doubt he has had some ‘fantastic‘ moments and it will be very interesting to see how he does over the course of the Premier League season.

The video posted on social media website X showed that Hughes has got a silver card with a 74 rating in the new football game. His pace was only 48.

https://x.com/CPFC/status/1704492259964547462?s=20

After he saw his own card, Hughes produced a fantastic and somewhat sarcastic response as he said to to the presenter: “Oh no, what am I going to do?”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The funny response definitely matches the personality of the player who is like an old-fashioned central midfielder.

He will probably never play the game and unlike some of the other players, he was not really phased by his slightly low rating.