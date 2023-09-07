Video: Crystal Palace star earns cheers after making amazing contribution in international training

Three Crystal Palace players have been called up to the England squad and the actions of one of the player saw him receive cheers in training.

Eberechi Eze, Sam Johnstone and Marc Guehi were the three Crystal Palace players called up to the England squad for the international break this week.

The contribution of one of the players was amazing and received well-deserved cheers in the latest England training session.

Guehi managed to pull off something great and hopefully for the player it shows that he deserves a spot in the starting eleven.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Marc Guehi earns cheers in England training

It is great for a club like Crystal Palace to have so many players in the England senior setup and Guehi showed why he was selected by Gareth Southgate.

Footage posted on social media by the official England account showed Marc Guehi doing what he does best, defending.

What makes the block even more impressive is the fact that Guehi does actually slip at the start, but he still manages to get up quick enough and defend the opportunity.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The footage also shows that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford cheers loudly after the defender managed to make the block.

Guehi is only 23 years-old but he is showing that he has the quality the succeed at a very high level and hopefully he gets his chance to show this over the international break.