Antonio Conte can be seen in the latest Conte Cam video getting frustrated with Pedro Porro after the right wing-back’s cross in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Nottingham Forest was cut out.

Saturday proved to be a much better occasion for Spurs. Of course, there were a lot of questions being asked of Conte in the wake of their Champions League exit.

But they responded in the right fashion, beating Forest reasonably comfortably days later. And one of the best players over the last week has been Porro.

Conte left frustrated with Porro during Tottenham win

The Spaniard has had to bide his time following his January move, with Emerson Royal enjoying a superb run lately. But he has featured in the last three games. And Porro has shown a lot more of what he is about.

The 23-year-old set up Harry Kane for the opening goal. And Son Heung-min completed more key passes than the youngster, according to Whoscored.

But it seems that Conte was not entirely happy with everything Porro did.

Tottenham have posted the latest Conte Cam video. And in the clip, there is an amazing moment where Conte is almost running along the touchline alongside Porro as he receives a long-range pass.

Conte is imploring Porro to either get forward or get the cross in as early as possible. And he threw his arms up in frustration when Porro eventually gets the cross away, only for it to be immediately cut out. Ultimately, the ball ends up comfortably arriving into the hands of Keylor Navas.

If anything, it was good to see Conte’s passion shine through again. It felt as though everyone was accepting everything was coming towards its conclusion after the AC Milan tie.

But Conte was back to his best on the touchline on Saturday. And Porro is showing signs that he can indeed be a superb signing.