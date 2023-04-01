Video: Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale imitates what Matt Turner told Kevin De Bruyne











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Matt Turner is the funniest player at the club because of his ‘Americanisms’.

The USMNT star joined the Gunners from New England Revolution last summer for £5.7 million, reported The Athletic. He was brought in to replace Bernd Leno in the side, and he has almost always done a fine job.

Turner has been solid on the pitch, and it looks like he’s getting along really with his teammates at Arsenal as well.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale imitates what Matt Turner told Kevin De Bruyne

Since joining Arsenal, Turner has played seven times for the club and has kept four clean sheets.

That is a really impressive record for someone who is in his first-ever season here in England, and he’ll only get better for the Gunners in the coming years.

Turner and Ramsdale seem to share a fantastic relationship off the pitch even though they’re fighting for the same position.

The Englishman has revealed that he loves the 28-year-old’s ‘Americanisms’ and hilariously imitated what he went and told Kevin De Bruyne during Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Manchester City in January.

Asked to name the funniest player in the squad, Ramsdale told Men in Blazers: “Matt Turner, unintentionally” just because he’s American.

When asked to describe his Americanisms, he replied: “We played Man City in the FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne went to speak to the ref and Matt Turner’s response was: “Relax dog, it’s a dogfight out there.”

TBR View:

Ramsdale can barely contain himself while imitating Turner there, which is just hilarious.

The American’s message to De Bruyne, however, is turning out to be true. Arsenal and Manchester City are in a big battle against each other to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of the defending champions, who play Liverpool in the early kickoff at the Etihad this afternoon.

If City drop points and Arsenal get the job done in their game against Leeds United, Mikel Arteta’s men will be in the driving seat to win their first league title in nearly two decades.

