Video: Arsenal players go mad after youngster beats Bukayo Saka in training drill











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ended up losing a drill to Catalin Cirjan in training yesterday, and everyone in the squad seemed to enjoy it.

The 21-year-old Englishman is one of the best players in the Premier League. He has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 27 games so far, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the table, five points clear of Manchester City.

Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon tonight and Saka is expected to start. Cirjan, who must be full of confidence now, could make the bench.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal players go mad after Catalin Cirjan beats Bukayo Saka in a training drill

Everyone at Arsenal is in high spirits at the moment and why wouldn’t they be?

The Gunners are flying in the Premier League and just picked up an emphatic win against high-flying Fulham away from home. Everyone’s having a good time, and the reaction to Saka losing a drill shows just that.

Saka, Cirjan and a bunch of other players were involved in a drill where you need to quickly follow commands given by one of the coaches. If you’re too slow, you’re out.

Everyone else was eliminated and it was between Saka and the 20-year-old in the end.

The Englishman, who is rapid, is usually very good at this, but Cirjan beat him yesterday, and everybody at London Colney lost their mind.

Arsenal’s players can be seen jumping on Cirjan, celebrating with him, as Saka walks away with a smile on his face.

Big game tonight

Arsenal have a really tough game on their hands tonight.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in Portugal by Sporting Lisbon last week. Ruben Amorim has built a strong squad, and they will not make it easy for the North Londoners.

However, Arsenal will be at home. They have been excellent at the Emirates and with Gabriel Jesus now back, they have more than enough firepower to get the job done.

It will be interesting to see the lineup Arteta will go with tonight. We’re sure Saka is a definite starter.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Show all