Video: Along with Partey, £200k-a-week Arsenal player was nowhere to be seen in pre-Tottenham training today

Arsenal fans will be sweating on the fitness of one key player ahead of Tottenham this weekend after the latest images from training.

Mikel Arteta confirmed this morning that Thomas Partey will miss the game. However, he didn’t rule out of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, despite him limping off last week.

But at the moment, going off what’s happening in training, it seems like Martinelli could be struggling to make it.

Gabriel Martinelli misses Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham

Martinelli appeared to damage his hamstring last week, which for a player who relies on explosive pace and movements, is massive.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And in a training clip shared by Sky Sports earlier today, it looks like Martinelli isn’t quite ready to join back in with things just yet.

With the whole Arsenal group crowded together on the training pitch, there was no sign of Martinelli, something confirmed by the Sky Sports reporter within the clip.

Arteta is unlikely to risk Martinelli if there is any danger he can do any more damage as it stands. And with Leandro Trossard playing well, there’s little need for the Arsenal boss to do so.

Big loss but care must be taken

If Martinelli – who recently signed a new £200k-a-week contract – is fully fit then there is no doubt he plays for Arsenal. His pace and goalscoring threat down the left are a huge weapon in the armoury for the Gunners.

However, caution must be taken, especially with a hamstring type injury.

Martinelli will be needed throughout the season and if he plays this weekend and does even more damage, then Arteta will be seriously unhappy.