Video: 22-year-old Spurs gem pulls off amazing skill in international training

Tottenham Hotspur made a host of great signings in the summer and wrapped up their transfer business by landing Brennan Johnson.

Spurs signed the 22-year-old attacking talent from Nottingham Forest on deadline day for a reported £47.5million.

Johnson will hope to make his debut for Tottenham against Sheffield United after the international break.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the meantime, the Spurs newcomer will hope to help Wales get back into contention to reach Euro 2024.

The Dragons are currently fourth in Group D, having picked up four points from their opening four qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Wales’ X account showed off a clip of Johnson that will excite Dragons and Tottenham fans in equal measure.

The Spurs newcomer nutmegged a teammate in training, and his colleague couldn’t help but laugh.

Johnson could come up against new Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min in the coming days.

Wales host South Korea in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 7 September.

Johnson’s nation will then head to Riga to take on Latvia in next Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Let’s hope the Spurs newcomer can steer his country to victory and a step closer to next year’s tournament.

Then, once Johnson is back at Hotspur Way, hopefully he can hit the ground running for Tottenham in the same way James Maddison has done.