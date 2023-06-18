Liverpool fans will be enjoying watching Trent Alexander-Arnold on international duty this week with England.

The right-back turned midfielder produced a fine display against Malta on Friday to help the Three Lions to a 4-0 win.

Trent has been used by Liverpool in a more advanced role in recent months. And England manager Southgate followed suit against Malta, and reaped the rewards as well.

Alexander-Arnold got himself a goal and an assist to star and it very much seems he’s impressing both in training and on the pitch this time around.

Alexander-Arnold scores training stunner for England

Of course, Liverpool fans are used to seeing Trent do well with the ball at his feet. And it seems right now, confidence is high with the Reds star.

In the most recent England training video uploaded to YouTube today, Alexander-Arnold can be seen playing a key role in the small-sided games ahead of the clash with North Macedonia.

And around the 7 minutes mark, Trent shows his class as he rifles in a stunning effort into the top corner. The goalkeeper didn’t even see it coming as the Liverpool ace showed off his excellent technique.

Certainly, it seems Alexander-Arnold is looking to put a marker down during this break and establish himself as one of England’s main men now.

Continuing to shine

You have to be a good player to earn wages of a reported £180k-a-week and it seems that Alexander-Arnold is making a point of showing his class with England.

He’s had some frustrating times on the whole in a Three Lions shirt but he really seems to be keen to grasp his chance this time around.

This new midfield role he’s playing is giving him huge confidence and with goals like this in training, it’s obvious Trent is full of it right now.

If anything, he is sending a message to Jurgen Klopp about just how good he can further forward.