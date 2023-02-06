Report: Leeds United have just made a decision which Victor Orta really disagrees with











Leeds United have reportedly sacked head coach Jesse Marsch and now looking for another manager.

Fabrizio Romano, among others, have taken to Twitter to confirm the sacking of Marsch as Leeds part ways with the American just a year after giving him the job.

Jesse Marsch has just been sacked by Leeds United. Decision made after the recent negative results, confirmed. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC



It comes after the Leeds board backed Marsch in the January window as well. But it appears the loss at Nottingham Forest has sparked a touch of panic and the Leeds board have moved.

However, if that decision has been reached then it is one that goes against the wishes of Victor Orta.

In a report published just before news of Marsch’s sacking broke, the Daily Mail reported how Orta was actually pushing for Marsch to carry on as manager. This, despite certain board members losing patience.

It seems, then, that Orta has been overruled on this one and Marsch will now be looking for a new club.

Leeds, meanwhile, will know full well they need to get the next appointment bang on to have any chance of Premier League survival.

TBR’s View: Leeds in crisis mode right now

What a nightmare for Leeds. They’ve just spent a fortune in January and have now moved to sack the man they chose to back.

Sometimes there are some baffling decisions in football and while Leeds’ results have been poor, why have they waited until now? It seems truly bizarre.

Leeds must now get the next manager right. They have to stay up, or they could be in big trouble.

Relegation must have seemed a way off this season after they managed to stay up last term and then add new faces in the summer. However, it’s just not quite clicked and the loss at Forest was poor on the eye as well.