Daniel Levy is very worried about the idea of Ange Postecoglou taking charge of a Tottenham squad that doesn’t have Harry Kane in it.

That’s what Dean Jones has heard from a very good contact at Tottenham.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jones was speaking about the view within Tottenham about Harry Kane’s future, and he says that Levy is worried about the idea of what Postecoglou will do if he loses the striker.

As we all know, Ange Postecoglou has no Premier League experience to his name, but the prevailing view is that it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to adapt if he has Kane leading his line.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Levy worried about Ange if Kane leaves

Jones shares what he’s heard about Levy

“In February, I have a very good contact at Tottenham who said for the first time that Daniel Levy was considering selling him this summer because he can’t stand the idea of losing him for free,” Jones said.

“It came to the back end of the season and I spoke to him again and he said he doesn’t think he’ll let him go, and he said he’s stubborn, he doesn’t want to lose Harry Kane and he’s very very worried about the fact that they have a new manager coming in with no Premier League experience and that Kane wouldn’t be there to see that period through. There’s no stability left at the club and where these goals will come from or how you will replace him.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Worrying

In all honesty, Daniel Levy is right to be worried about this possibility.

If Kane goes what do you have at Tottenham? A squad full of players unproven at this level working under a manager who has never overseen a game in a top five European league, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Even the players you would expect to be able to trust such as Heung-Min Son and James Maddison have question marks over them. After all, Son was terrible last season and Maddison is adapting to a new club.

Losing Kane for the beginning of the Postecoglou era could truly be a disaster.