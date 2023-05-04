‘Very unreliable’: Pundit says Arsenal’s £30m player is not to be trusted











Eamon Dunphy has stated that Granit Xhaka is too unreliable a player to be a key man for a team like Arsenal.

Speaking on his podcast, the pundit was discussing Arsenal as the title looks to be slipping out of their grasp, and he stated that he’s felt for a while that experience is the big problem at the Emirates.

Indeed, Dunphy says that there are not enough experienced players in the team, while he believes that the experienced players in the side, such as Xhaka and Rob Holding are not to be trusted as they are dodgy and unreliable.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Don’t trust Xhaka

Dunphy gave his verdict on the £30m midfielder.

“I think we’ve felt for a while that experience would be the problem for Arsenal, they have some young players and they have some very unreliable older players as well. Xhaka is dodgy, Holding is dodgy, the keeper on his day is very good, but they don’t have the quality. It’s no reflection on Mikel Arteta because he’s done very well there,” Dunphy said.

Not been his fault

There have been many times where you could go and point the finger at Granit Xhaka for Arsenal’s shortcomings – the number of needless red cards he’s had in his career is ridiculous, but this season it’s hard to really fault him.

Yes, he could have kept his cool against Liverpool a few weeks ago to stop tensions from boiling over, but, with all due respect, the Reds’ fightback in that game wasn’t down to that incident – despite what some have you believe.

Xhaka has become the ultimate scapegoat at Arsenal during his rollercoaster career at the Emirates, and it will take a long time for him to be able to shake this reputation.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Show all