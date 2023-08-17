‘Very strong’ £40m midfielder could be target for Liverpool now, alongside Wataru Endo

Liverpool could still be interested in a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone despite their progress elsewhere.

That’s according to journalist Christian Falk who shared the update via X.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Falk said that Liverpool’s interest in Kone could become a topic again despite their bid for Wataru Endo.

Falk said: “Despite the bid for Liverpool for Wataru Endo, Liverpool is still interested in Ryan Gravenberch.

“With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson Liverpool lost two player on this position.

“Also Manu Koné could become a topic again.”

Another journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed that Manu Kone was ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool in the final weeks of the window.

And according to this update it seems that Jurgen Klopp really is keen for a complete summer midfield revamp.

If Kone does indeed follow Wataru Endo in joining Liverpool, the latter deal now looking close, it would be a pretty transformative window for the side.

Kone could still be a target for Liverpool despite deal for Endo

At 22-years-old ‘very strong’ Manu Kone would seemingly still have a lot of potential.

And although Endo looks close to joining Liverpool, there definitely seems to be space for two new midfielders.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai seem to have their midfield spots nailed down but there’s a glaring vacancy in a defensive role.

And although 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic should soon return from injury, it would be high pressure indeed for Endo to play almost every game.

As Falk mentioned, Liverpool have lost a number of stalwarts in their midfield this summer.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left.

And whilst some would have been expected, the club have certainly had to think on their feet as the window has progressed.

And if Liverpool do pursue interest for Kone, who’s valued at around £40m, once an Endo deal is completed then fans could definitely consider their reaction a success.

It’s a summer of change for Klopp’s side, and one that could prove to be quite productive.