The transfer window throws up some incredible stories, and last week we caught wind of a shocking rumour regarding Newcastle United.

Indeed, Leonardo Bonucci was linked with a move to St James’ Park last week, and while it’s exciting to imagine the Italian legend finally coming to the Premier League, this one did seem a bit far-fetched.

Bonucci has been loyal to Juventus for quite some time now – despite a short switch to AC Milan a few years ago, and this wouldn’t really fit into Newcastle’s recent transfer strategy of signing younger players such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Ben Jacobs gave his verdict on this rumour, and he says that he doesn’t see this move happening at all.

Bonucci not happening

Jacobs gave his verdict on the ‘incredible’ defender.

“Very strange, I don’t see it happening at all. Obviously at 36 years of age what would be the logic? You have to think of the wages as well, there would be a big outlay for a 36-year-old. I’m not sure there’s anything significant in this, it’s not advanced in any way, I’m not aware of any serious conversations and there hasn’t been an offer either,” Jacobs said.

Would be strange

As Jacobs says, it’s hard not to question this type of move.

Look, Newcastle United are an exciting club to join for any young player right now. After all, they’re headed to the very top of European football in the coming years, but as a 36-year-old who has made himself a legend at Juventus, a move to Newcastle wouldn’t make too much sense right now.

Bonucci is a brilliant player, make no mistake about it, but, from the outside looking in, this isn’t one that makes the world of sense.