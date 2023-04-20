‘Very soon’: Romano says Liverpool are about to have a meeting about signing a truly ‘exceptional’ player











Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Liverpool’s transfer priorities heading into this summer transfer window and Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist shared what he knows about Mac Allister and his links to Liverpool right now.

According to Romano, the player is indeed a target for the Reds heading into the summer transfer window, claiming that the Argentine’s camp are set to have a meeting with the Merseyside club in the next two or three weeks.

Liverpool meeting set with Mac Allister

Romano spoke about the ‘exceptional‘ player and Liverpool.

“Among the priorities for Liverpool remains Mason Mount, he is a player since February in their list and Alexis Mac Allister is another one they appreciate and they will have contacts with the camp of Mac Allister very soon, it could be in the next two or three weeks,” Romano said.

Can they tempt him?

It’s all well and good having this meeting with Mac Allister, but Liverpool need to find a way to tempt him into moving to Anfield this summer.

Of course, the size of the club and a payrise will be tempting, but a lack of Champions League football is likely to work against the Reds in these negotiations, especially as Mac Allister has been linked with a number of the top clubs in Europe.

Brighton themselves may even end up playing in the Champions League next term, so would Mac Allister even want to leave the Seagulls for Anfield if that is the case?

This will be an intriguing transfer saga to follow, and Liverpool will definitely be in the mix for the World Cup winner’s signature come the end of the season.

