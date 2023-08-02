Newcastle United aren’t finished in the transfer window yet.

Indeed, while the signings of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have taken up a lot of the Magpies’ transfer budget, there’s still plenty of space for more additions.

The Tyneside club are still in desperate need for some full-back cover, and throughout the summer we’ve heard stories of their interest in Tino Livramento.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on NUFC Matters, there’s still a very realistic possibility that the £17m man does end up at St James’ Park with the player himself wanting the move.

Jacobs states that Chelsea have looked into signing Livramento this summer via his buy-back clause, but the defender really doesn’t like the idea of returning to Stamford Bridge at this point.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Livramento could join Newcastle

Jacobs shared what he knows about the defender.

“I think Livramento is still a very realistic possibility, he has had a torrid time with injuries that could lead him to wanting to do one more season at Southampton, but the player is keen on that move, it’s just about agreeing a fee with Southampton,” Jacobs said.

“Livramento is keen on that move, Chelsea were considering buying him back as well because they have that option, but Livramento was not particularly enthused by that, because the logic was he would be bought by Chelsea and loaned back to Southampton.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Great addition

This would be a fantastic signing if Newcastle can get this one done.

The Magpies need cover at full-back and signing one of the brightest young prospects in England is a fantastic way to tick that box.

Of course, there are doubts over the player due to his injury history, but let’s not forget just how good this young man was when he was at his best for Southampton.

If Eddie Howe can get Livramento back to his best, Newcastle will have a serious player on their hands here.