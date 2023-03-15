‘Very realistic’: £66m Newcastle target could be coming to England, he's really unhappy right now – Journalist











Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Newcastle United’s search for a striker and Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus.

As many will know, Juventus are going through a rather tough time right now. They’ve been docked points in Serie A, and investigations are ongoing into key figures due to behind-the-scenes scandals.

Inevitably, the points deduction has affected the playing squad in Turin, and apparently, Vlahovic isn’t happy at the club.

According to Jacobs, there’s a very real chance that Vlahovic will be coming to England, and Newcastle could be amongst the clubs in the race to sign him as they have sent scouts in the past to look at him.

Vlahovic could be coming to England

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £66m striker.

“With Dusan Vlahovic, there is a very realistic possibility of a move to the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United are the two primary clubs who are looking at him, Newcastle have sent scouts as well in the past,” Jacobs said.

“Vlahovic isn’t happy at Juventus and with their point deduction there’s no guarantee he’ll have Champions League football next season.

“The thing Newcastle need to understand if they’re going to enter that race is if he has any chronic injury problems, the last thing Newcastle want is to sign a player of that quality and find that there’s a hovering injury issue in the background.”

Sell the project

It’s clear from what Jacobs is saying that Vlahovic is very keen to join a club that will be playing Champions League football next season, but, sadly for Newcastle, they can’t guarantee that right now.

However, what they can guarantee is a long-term project that he can be at the forefront of. At the age of just 23, the Serbian has the potential to grow alongside Newcastle United, and if they outline their long-term plan, he could be tempted into joining.

Newcastle will need to sell their project to Vlahovic if they want to sign him ahead of the likes of Manchester United.

