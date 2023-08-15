It really is silly season.

Indeed, we’re entering the final few weeks of the transfer window, and there is still a lot of work to do for a number of big clubs.

As many teams scour the market for potential targets, agents and other interested clubs drum up some other rumours to pressurise selling clubs or rivals into doing a deal.

One rumour that cropped up this week regarded a potential move to Tottenham for Romelu Lukaku.

Of course, after losing Harry Kane, Spurs were bound to be linked with every single striker on the market.

However, as plausible as these Lukaku links sounded, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Spurs have very quickly distanced themselves from any talk of Lukaku coming to north London.

Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs denying Lukaku interest

Gold shared what he’d heard from within Spurs about the £95m striker.

“Obviously there were immediately reports out there about Romelu Lukaku, I don’t think you could get a less fitting striker for a Postecoglou system that requires constant running and pressing up front. Yeah, Spurs very quickly distanced themselves for any such move,” Gold said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Terrible fit

On his day, Romelu Lukaku can be one of the most effective strikers in world football, but he doesn’t suit an Ange Postecoglou team one bit.

Indeed, Postecoglou wants a striker who will press all day and run in behind, and Lukaku is the antithesis of both of those things.

He’s more about coming short, holding the ball up and getting on the end of crosses rather than using his pace to get in behind and harrying defenders.

This wouldn’t make sense if it were to happen, and Spurs are right to distance themselves from this rumour.