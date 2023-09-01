‘Very quick’ 23-year-old could be the only player Arsenal will sign today – journalist

Arsenal are expected to be very quiet on transfer deadline day today, but if there’s one signing they could pull off, it’s Bitello from Gremio.

The Gunners have had an excellent window so far. They’ve brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya, and Mikel Arteta seems content with his squad.

Here’s what Graeme Bailey said on Talking Transfers about Arsenal’s deadline-day business.

Arsenal could sign Bitello today

Arsenal were heavily linked with new midfielders at the start of the transfer window.

Rice was obviously the top target and they got him in for what was then a British record fee, but there have been plenty of rumours even after his arrival.

One of the most interesting names came out of Brazil, with multiple reports claiming Arsenal are interested in signing Bitello from Gremio.

The ‘very quick‘ 23-year-old midfielder has been amazing in Brazil over the last two years, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Gremio for a bigger club.

Edu’s connections in Brazil give Arsenal an edge over other clubs in situations like this. That’s how the Gunners got Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos, while deals to sign Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus also became easier thanks to their sporting director.

Now, Bailey claims if Arsenal will sign anyone before the transfer deadline tonight, it will be Gremio midfielder Bitello, thanks to Edu.

Speaking about incomings at Arsenal today, he said: “It looks like that might be it. It doesn’t look like they’re doing much else. They’ve looked around at a few (players).

“The one I would keep an eye on might be Bitello, the Gremio midfielder they did like a lot.

“In the end, Gremio were asking for too much money, (and it) didn’t happen. But given Edu’s relationship with players in Brazil, it wouldn’t surprise me if they came back to that.”