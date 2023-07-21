‘Very much on’: Newcastle could be about to sign ‘excellent’ Englishman to join Barnes – journalist

Newcastle United haven’t been quite as busy as some expected this summer but things are ramping up a rad at the moment it seems.

A deal to bring Harvey Barnes to the club is said to be all but done as Eddie Howe makes moves to strengthen his pack ahead of a tough season with European football involved.

Of course, like all managers, Howe is keen to see even more players added.

One of the players being linked as well as Barnes is Southampton full-back TinoLiveramento.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Livramento to Newcastle is very much a deal that is being worked on right now by the Magpies board.

PIF have backed Howe ever since taking over at St James’ Park. However, despite spending some big sums on the likes of Alex Isak and Sandro Tonali, the spending hasn’t quite hit the heights some expected.

But with Barnes set to arrive and Livramento potentially coming as well, Newcastle’s spending this window would be approaching the £150m mark.

Livramento has starred for Southampton since moving to the club. Indeed, he is firmly on Gareth Southgate’s England radar, with the Three Lions boss labelling the Saints youngster as ‘excellent‘ for his form last term.

Ideal time for Livramento to sign for Newcastle

Tino Livramento would be joining Newcastle knowing that he’ll be playing second fiddle to Kieran Trippier at right-back.

However, it would be a great time for the youngster to move to the Toon. Not only is this a club on the up under PIF and with European football to look forward to. But surely the idea of working with Trippier will appeal to him as well.

There aren’t too many better full-backs in Europe and learning from Trippier would be huge.

Newcastle, then, are ticking along quite nicely and if Livramento signs, Eddie Howe will be delighted with his summer’s business.